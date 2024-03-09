There are a few minor corrections sent to me by Warner Losh for the BSD article. The primary change is surrounding the first UNIX port. These were made last week. There is significant debate as to what should be considered the first port of UNIX to a platform other than the PDP-11. The two contenders are Wollongong and Princeton. These occurred very closely in time. The Princeton port was essentially just a kernel that could output to screen in late 1976, but that is earlier than the fully functional port at Wollongong in early-mid 1977. If we are being factual, the first would be Princeton, but if we are being truthful, the first port was at Wollongong. The first half of an interesting interview with Warner in the FreeBSD Journal is here. Going forward, I plan to release housekeeping articles any time changes are made. If you have corrections for the record (either your own first hand knowledge, or documented sources) please comment on the article in question, the input is welcome.

I apologize in the delay of today’s article on the transputer which should have been released last weekend. This was just harder for me to research, and I had significantly less time available these last few weeks.

Finally, thank you to those of you who share this publication! There’s been a recent surge in subscriptions, and the support is sincerely appreciated.