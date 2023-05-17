Firaxis Games was founded on the 1st of May of 1996 by Sid Meier, Jeff Briggs, and Brian Reynolds after they finished up their work on Civilization II and left MicroProse. From the start of their new venture, they knew they’d do just game design and development leaving distribution and marketing to outside contractors. Ultimately, they chose to publish their games with Electronic Arts under the Origin Systems label. Development of a sequel to Civilization II started in July of 1996 with Brian Reynolds leading development just as he had on the most recent Civilization title. The first year of development was largely a year of prototypes due to work on Gettysburg! taking the majority of the developers’ time. This wasn’t at all abnormal anyway. At Firaxis, and at MicroProse before it, development of any new game started with a rapid iteration of many playable prototypes that enabled the development team to test ideas. Once they had something that was working well, they started “surrounding the fun.” This means that they leaned into those parts of the game that were fun, and they removed all of the parts that weren’t fun.

In Civilization II (and other Civilization titles), there is a victory condition in which a player sends a manned flight to Alpha Centauri. In a bit of rather dark commentary on the nature of mankind, the captain of the starship Unity is assassinated, the ship damaged, and the people on-board split into seven different ideological factions. They then descend to their “new” planet, Chiron, and they start repeating the mistakes of the Earth they left behind, battling for supremacy of the new world.