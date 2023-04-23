Early in the microcomputer revolution, the computerized spreadsheet was the first breakthrough product. This started with VisiCalc, and it continued with Lotus 1-2-3. The next step was to integrate the spreadsheet with other products. This was first done with BASIC with VisiCalc’s data files. MicroPro International took this one step further by integrating WordStar, DataStar, and CalcStar into StarBurst. This was the first ever office suite (although there was also The Incredible Jack from Business Solutions the same year, I believe MicroPro was first). MicroPro’s issues in the market largely kept StarBurst from being more successful than it otherwise might have been.

Still, first VisiCalc and then Lotus pushed sales for computers generally. WordStar and other word processing applications after it combined with falling microcomputer prices to replace both typewriters and electronic word processors. At this point in the early mid-80s, a key problem was that people were forced to learn the keybindings and menus of each program. These were typically radically different from one another. The average person seeking these productivity improvements would go to the store, buy a computer which was incredibly expensive, buy software which was expensive, and then spend a large amount of time reading both the computer and software manuals to learn how everything worked. Today, we are blessed with several decades of research, focus groups, trial and error, and iteration to provide certain common shortcuts, visual design paradigms, and other unifying characteristics for productivity software. This wasn’t the case then (and arguably wasn’t until the mid-90s). As Steven Sinofsky has told us, people were just trying to make stuff that worked in the early days of the PC market. There was no paved road for would-be technology professionals to follow, people had to grab a machete and hack their courses through the jungle.

This was the state of things when AppleWorks, written by Rupert J Lissner, was launched. Rupert saw the in-development office system on the Lisa, and he felt that combining the database, spreadsheet, and word processor into a single program would have certain benefits. Work on what would become AppleWorks started in 1982 in 6502 assembly language targeting the Apple II and the Apple III. The program made certain concessions. WordStar was certainly a more powerful word processor than AppleWorks, Lotus was certainly a more powerful spreadsheet, but AppleWorks delivered enough power to the average user to get the job done. It would also work with just the 64k base RAM of the Apple IIe. It could, however, take advantage of larger amounts of memory (up to 2MB), or swap to disk when needed.