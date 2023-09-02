Abort Retry Fail
The Birth of Windows Gaming
Software is a fluid that expands to fill its container
Sep 2
•
Bradford Morgan White
August 2023
The History of Windows 95
The Dawn of Microsoft's Golden Age
Aug 27
•
Bradford Morgan White
The History of Windows NT 3.1
A Highly Portable Future
Aug 20
•
Bradford Morgan White
The History of Windows 3
Windows becomes competitive
Aug 13
•
Bradford Morgan White
The History of Windows 2.0
Success and Litigation
Aug 6
•
Bradford Morgan White
July 2023
The History of Windows 1.0
Vaporware
Jul 30
•
Bradford Morgan White
The History of Linux Mandrake
The ready-to-work and easy-to-use Linux distribution
Jul 14
•
Bradford Morgan White
Dude, you're gettin' a Dell
The Story of the Dell Computer Corporation
Jul 4
•
Bradford Morgan White
June 2023
The other fruit company, Apricot
Consistently fighting the future
Jun 17
•
Bradford Morgan White
May 2023
The Rise and Fall of Ashton-Tate
Vulcan & dBASE
May 26
•
Bradford Morgan White
Life on Chiron
Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri
May 17
•
Bradford Morgan White
Clicking Through Ages
Cyan and Myst
May 6
•
Bradford Morgan White
