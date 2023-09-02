Abort Retry Fail

The Birth of Windows Gaming
Software is a fluid that expands to fill its container
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
August 2023
The History of Windows 95
The Dawn of Microsoft's Golden Age
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
The History of Windows NT 3.1
A Highly Portable Future
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
The History of Windows 3
Windows becomes competitive
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
The History of Windows 2.0
Success and Litigation
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
July 2023
The History of Windows 1.0
Vaporware
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
1
The History of Linux Mandrake
The ready-to-work and easy-to-use Linux distribution
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
1
Dude, you're gettin' a Dell
The Story of the Dell Computer Corporation
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
June 2023
The other fruit company, Apricot
Consistently fighting the future
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
May 2023
The Rise and Fall of Ashton-Tate
Vulcan & dBASE
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
Life on Chiron
Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
2
Clicking Through Ages
Cyan and Myst
 • 
Bradford Morgan White
